Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of Cross Court Plaza in Burlington, WA April 06, 2023

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Cross Court Plaza, a 70,260-square foot retail property located in Burlington, WA, according to Joel Deis, regional manager of the firm's Pacific Northwest offices. The asset sold for $12,925,000.



The buyer was secured and represented by Eric M. Garske, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Portland office with the assistance of Joel Deis. The buyer, a private investor from Texas, completed the purchase as part of a 1031 tax deferred exchange after selling residential land in Texas. Both Texas and Washington are income tax free states and therefore common states for like-kind exchanges.



Cross Court Plaza is a 70,260 square foot shopping center located at 199 Cascade Mall Drive in Burlington, WA. The property was 87 percent occupied at the time of sale and sold for over a 7 percent capitalization rate. The property to the south, Cascade Mall, is also for sale.