Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of Dollar General, a 9,026-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Ohio June 05, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

WAYNESFIELD, Ohio, June 5, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Dollar General, a 9,026-square-foot net-leased property located in Waynesfield, Ohio. The asset sold for $1.4 million.



Mitch Grant, associate, and Nicholas Kanich, first vice president, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company based in Milwaukee. The buyer, an Ohio partnership, was secured and represented by Zack House, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Phoenix office. Michael Glass, Ohio Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Dollar General is located at 208 W. Wapakoneta Street in Waynesfield, Ohio. Built in 2017, the retail property is strategically located along state Highway 67. In northwest Ohio, Waynesfield is home to the Waynesfield Raceway Park and highly rated Prairie View Golf Club.