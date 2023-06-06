Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Dollar General, a 9,026-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Ohio
06/06/2023 | 01:35pm EDT
June 05, 2023
WAYNESFIELD, Ohio, June 5, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Dollar General, a 9,026-square-foot net-leased property located in Waynesfield, Ohio. The asset sold for $1.4 million.
Mitch Grant, associate, and Nicholas Kanich, first vice president, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company based in Milwaukee. The buyer, an Ohio partnership, was secured and represented by Zack House, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Phoenix office. Michael Glass, Ohio Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
Dollar General is located at 208 W. Wapakoneta Street in Waynesfield, Ohio. Built in 2017, the retail property is strategically located along state Highway 67. In northwest Ohio, Waynesfield is home to the Waynesfield Raceway Park and highly rated Prairie View Golf Club.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
