    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:54:04 2023-06-06 pm EDT
31.29 USD   +3.18%
01:35pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Meridian Marketplace, a 41,645-Square-Foot Neighborhood Retail Strip in Indianapolis
PU
01:35pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Dollar General, a 9,026-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Ohio
PU
05/30Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Middlesex County 21,800-Square-Foot Retail Property
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Dollar General, a 9,026-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Ohio

06/06/2023 | 01:35pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of Dollar General, a 9,026-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Ohio
June 05, 2023
WAYNESFIELD, Ohio, June 5, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Dollar General, a 9,026-square-foot net-leased property located in Waynesfield, Ohio. The asset sold for $1.4 million.

Mitch Grant, associate, and Nicholas Kanich, first vice president, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Downtown office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company based in Milwaukee. The buyer, an Ohio partnership, was secured and represented by Zack House, Mark Ruble and Chris Lind, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Phoenix office. Michael Glass, Ohio Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.

Dollar General is located at 208 W. Wapakoneta Street in Waynesfield, Ohio. Built in 2017, the retail property is strategically located along state Highway 67. In northwest Ohio, Waynesfield is home to the Waynesfield Raceway Park and highly rated Prairie View Golf Club.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 17:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 925 M - -
Net income 2023 1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 606x
Yield 2023 1,65%
Capitalization 1 166 M 1 166 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 98,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 30,32 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John T. Chang SVP-National Director Research & Advisory Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-11.64%1 166
CBRE GROUP, INC.-0.21%23 075
KE HOLDINGS INC.15.62%19 867
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-10.00%12 640
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.43.64%10 639
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-8.80%6 878
