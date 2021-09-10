Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Four Apartment Properties in the Inland Empire Totaling 13.2M

Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
09/10/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
Ontario, CA, September 10, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of four apartment properties located in the Inland Empire. According to Adam Christofferson, divisional manager of the firm's Southern California offices, the assets sold for a combined total of $13.2 million.

The seller and buyer, private investors, was secured and represented by Douglas McCauley, Senior Vice President Investments, and David Covarrubias, First Vice President Investments in Marcus & Millichap's Ontario office. The four apartment buildings, totaling 89 units, are located in Riverside and Indio, California.

The properties include:

  • Courtyard Apartments: 10036 Gould St. Riverside, CA, a 36-unit apartment complex built in 1987 consists of one and two bedroom floor plans. The property closed escrow at $6,500,000
  • Valley Plaza Apartments: 46450 Rubidoux St. Indio, CA, a 32-unit apartment complex built in 1965 consists of one and two bedroom floor plans. The property closed escrow at $3,500,000
  • Olivewood Apartments: 5530 Olivewood Ave. Riverside, CA, a 12-unit apartment complex built in 1963 consists of one, two and three bedroom floor plans. The property closed escrow at $1,980,000
  • Loma Apartments: 1805 Loma Vista St. Riverside, CA, a 9-unit apartment complex built in 1959 consists of one and two bedroom floor plans. The property closed escrow at $1,278,000

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 21:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
