Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Four Apartment Properties in the Inland Empire Totaling 13.2M

Ontario, CA, September 10, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of four apartment properties located in the Inland Empire. According to Adam Christofferson, divisional manager of the firm's Southern California offices, the assets sold for a combined total of $13.2 million.

The seller and buyer, private investors, was secured and represented by Douglas McCauley, Senior Vice President Investments, and David Covarrubias, First Vice President Investments in Marcus & Millichap's Ontario office. The four apartment buildings, totaling 89 units, are located in Riverside and Indio, California.

The properties include: