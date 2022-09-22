Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
02:15 2022-09-22 pm EDT
34.94 USD   -2.12%
02:00pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 45,150-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Louisville, Kentucky
02:00pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of an 121,563-Square-Foot Office/Flex Portfolio in Oak Ridge, Tennessee
02:00pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a Three Property Self-Storage Portfolio in Saint Stephen, South Carolina
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Kissimmee Industrial for $11.5 Million

09/22/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of Kissimmee Industrial for $11.5 Million
September 21, 2022
KISSIMMEE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) announced today the sale of Kissimmee Industrial in Kissimmee, Florida. The 7.30-acre property sold for $11,500,000 million.

"This sale demonstrates the continued strength in the industrial market in the greater Orlando market as well as throughout Florida," stated Douglas K. Mandel, executive managing director.

Mandel along with Braden Dwyer had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Kissimmee Flexxspace, LTD. The buyer, The Geneva Group, in partnership with Genet Property Group, was also procured by Mandel and Dwyer.

"We see the secondary Florida markets like Kissimmee being the beneficiary of an increasing affordability issue in the major markets. We will continue to scale in these markets," said Jarred Elmar, the buyer from The Geneva Group.

Kissimmee Industrial is located at 2420-2450 Smith Street and is within close proximity to Interstate 4 and the Florida Turnpike. Built in 1999 and renovated in 2006, the property includes three multi-tenant industrial buildings with 72 drive-in loading doors and one dock-high loading door.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 21 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2022 17:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 491 M - -
Net income 2022 158 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,17x
Yield 2022 4,20%
Capitalization 1 426 M 1 426 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,7%
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-30.65%1 426
CBRE GROUP, INC.-32.72%22 949
KE HOLDINGS INC.-15.81%21 383
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED7.04%13 114
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-49.53%7 550
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-41.66%7 530