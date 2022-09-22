Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of Kissimmee Industrial for $11.5 Million September 21, 2022

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) announced today the sale of Kissimmee Industrial in Kissimmee, Florida. The 7.30-acre property sold for $11,500,000 million.



"This sale demonstrates the continued strength in the industrial market in the greater Orlando market as well as throughout Florida," stated Douglas K. Mandel, executive managing director.



Mandel along with Braden Dwyer had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Kissimmee Flexxspace, LTD. The buyer, The Geneva Group, in partnership with Genet Property Group, was also procured by Mandel and Dwyer.



"We see the secondary Florida markets like Kissimmee being the beneficiary of an increasing affordability issue in the major markets. We will continue to scale in these markets," said Jarred Elmar, the buyer from The Geneva Group.



Kissimmee Industrial is located at 2420-2450 Smith Street and is within close proximity to Interstate 4 and the Florida Turnpike. Built in 1999 and renovated in 2006, the property includes three multi-tenant industrial buildings with 72 drive-in loading doors and one dock-high loading door.