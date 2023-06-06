Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of Meridian Marketplace, a 41,645-Square-Foot Neighborhood Retail Strip in Indianapolis June 06, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana, June 6, 2023, -Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Meridian Marketplace, a 41,645-square-foot Dollar Tree-anchored neighborhood retail strip located in Indianapolis, Indiana.



Scott Wiles, Erin Patton, and Craig Fuller, senior managing directors in Marcus & Millichap's Cleveland and Columbus offices, exclusively marketed the listing on behalf of the seller, a New York-based private investment firm. The buyer, a Washington-based investor, was procured by Patton | Wiles | Fuller and secured new bank financing at 60 percent loan-to-value. The deal was awarded after a competitive bidding process with multiple offers and Josh Caruana, Indiana Broker of Record, assisted in closing the transaction.



Meridian Marketplace is located at 8923 S Meridian Street in Indianapolis, Indiana and was fully occupied at the time of the sale. In addition to Dollar Tree, the property features a mix of 13 daily needs shop tenants including Play it Again Sports, Pizza Hut, a dentist, nail salon, Asian grocery, and barbershop, as well as entertainment concepts including an escape room, indoor golf, and e-sports gaming lounge. The property is located at a major intersection with 48,000 vehicles per day and is amongst an affluent suburban area just one and a half miles from Greenwood, a super-regional retail trade area with one of the largest concentrations of retailers in Indianapolis.

