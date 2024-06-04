Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of Milwaukee Net Leased Taco John's June 03, 2024 LinkedIn Email App

MILWAUKEE, Wis., June 3, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Taco John's, a 2023 construction net-leased property located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The asset sold for $1,400,000 to a private investor from Washington state.



Carson Breshears and Hank Wolfer, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was procured by Breshears and Wolfer. Todd Lindblom, broker of record of Wisconsin, assisted in closing this transaction.



Taco John's is located at 4650 South 5th Street in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and operated on a long-term ground lease adjacent to the Milwaukee International Airport.