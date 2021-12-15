Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Multifamily Redevelopment Opportunity in Swampscott

12/15/2021 | 12:39pm EST
Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 12-24 Pine St, a multifamily redevelopment property located in Swampscott, MA, according to Thomas Shihadeh, regional manager of the firm's Boston office. The asset sold for $1,593,000.

Harrison Klein, Luigi Lessa and Mark Lyman, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Boston office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Pine Realty Trust. The buyer, Broadway Capital Inc, was secured and represented by John Craig, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Boston office.

John Craig comments, "The sale of 12-24 Pine Street to Broadway Capital is an excellent example of a win-win-win transaction. The building was under-utilized in its current condition, and it will be developed by a highly competent, community-sensitive company into beautiful, much needed apartments benefiting the immediate neighborhood as well as the Swampscott and Lynn communities."

Luigi Lessa adds, "The site received immediate interest from North Shore multifamily developers given the property's proximity to the Swampscott Commuter Rail station and Kings Beach. The property ultimately sold to the most qualified buyer who has years of experience successfully developing apartment buildings in the North Shore. We are excited to see Broadway Capital turn this former car dealership into a state-of-the-art mixed-use building."

The existing 15,000 square foot industrial building will be redeveloped by Broadway Capital into a mixed-use (multifamily and retail) property with 34 residential units. The location is ideal for commuters as it is located adjacent to the Swampscott MBTA Commuter Rail Station. The asset is also six miles from the Route 1 exit ramp, and within walking distance of many beaches, recreation areas, restaurants, and shops along the Lynnway.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 17:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
