    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Nashville Storage Development

02/11/2022 | 04:41pm EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn., February 11, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Freedom Storage Development, a 1.93-acre, development-ready parcel located in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Jody McKibben, regional manager of the firm's Nashville office.

"The seller was ecstatic to get this deal over the finish line after listing the property multiple times with other brokerage teams," says Andy Beeckman, associate with Marcus & Millichap. "The Williams Storage Group really stepped up and kept the deal on track throughout the process. We are proud to bring another Class A property to the Nashville market."

Beeckman, alongside Anne Williams-Blackwell, first vice president investments in the firm's Memphis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a REIT, was also secured and represented by the team.

Freedom Storage Development is located at 4119 Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville, Tennessee, positioned in a busy retail corridor. All site plans have been approved for a three-story, 100% climate-controlled facility with 598 units and 71,744 net rentable square feet.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 21:40:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 172 M - -
Net income 2021 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 875 M 1 875 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,60x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 47,29 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-8.10%1 875
CBRE GROUP, INC.-3.96%34 179
KE HOLDINGS INC.11.83%26 795
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-2.64%12 988
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-23.08%12 369
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-19.65%6 937