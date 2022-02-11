Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Nashville Storage Development

NASHVILLE, Tenn., February 11, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Freedom Storage Development, a 1.93-acre, development-ready parcel located in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Jody McKibben, regional manager of the firm's Nashville office.



"The seller was ecstatic to get this deal over the finish line after listing the property multiple times with other brokerage teams," says Andy Beeckman, associate with Marcus & Millichap. "The Williams Storage Group really stepped up and kept the deal on track throughout the process. We are proud to bring another Class A property to the Nashville market."

Beeckman, alongside Anne Williams-Blackwell, first vice president investments in the firm's Memphis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a REIT, was also secured and represented by the team.

Freedom Storage Development is located at 4119 Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville, Tennessee, positioned in a busy retail corridor. All site plans have been approved for a three-story, 100% climate-controlled facility with 598 units and 71,744 net rentable square feet.