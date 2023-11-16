Communiqué officiel de MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of StorQuest (Managed) in Aurora, Colorado
November 16, 2023
DENVER, November 16, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of StorQuest (Managed), a 79,605-square-foot storage facility located in Aurora, Colorado.
Adam Schlosser, senior managing director Investments, and Charles "Chico" LeClaire, executive managing director investments, in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the Seller, a local private equity group. The Buyer, an out-of-state firm that is new to the storage market, was also procured by Schlosser and LeClaire.
StorQuest (Managed) includes one multi-story climate-controlled building and 11 single-story buildings consisting of 261 climate controlled units and 353 non-climate controlled units. Situated on the southeast side of the E-470 loop, the facility has visibility to over 45,000 vehicles per day. StorQuest (Managed) offers its customers many amenities like 24-hour video surveillance, premium interior and exterior lighting, secure digital keypad ingress/egress, large well-appointed leasing office with conference room, prominent signage, and wide drive aisles.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.