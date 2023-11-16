Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of StorQuest (Managed) in Aurora, Colorado November 16, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

DENVER, November 16, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of StorQuest (Managed), a 79,605-square-foot storage facility located in Aurora, Colorado.



Adam Schlosser, senior managing director Investments, and Charles "Chico" LeClaire, executive managing director investments, in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the Seller, a local private equity group. The Buyer, an out-of-state firm that is new to the storage market, was also procured by Schlosser and LeClaire.



StorQuest (Managed) includes one multi-story climate-controlled building and 11 single-story buildings consisting of 261 climate controlled units and 353 non-climate controlled units. Situated on the southeast side of the E-470 loop, the facility has visibility to over 45,000 vehicles per day. StorQuest (Managed) offers its customers many amenities like 24-hour video surveillance, premium interior and exterior lighting, secure digital keypad ingress/egress, large well-appointed leasing office with conference room, prominent signage, and wide drive aisles.