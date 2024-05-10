Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of StoreEase in Jacksonville MSA
May 09, 2024 at 06:51 pm EDT
May 09, 2024
Middleburg, Fla., May 9, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of StoreEase, a 63,280-square-foot self-storage property located in Middleburg, Florida.
Ian Lindahl, investment associate, and Adam Schlosser, senior managing director, in the firm's Denver office, represented the seller, Inkana Development, out of Alabama. "This was a great deal to get done for both the seller and buyer. The buyer is adding to their footprint in the Jacksonville market while the seller was able to execute their plan to sell at CofO while continuing with their other ongoing projects," said Lindahl. The Buyer, U-Haul, was also secured by Lindahl and Schlosser. U-Haul's Director of Acquisitions, Aaron Cook, commented on the transaction, saying, "Acquiring this new facility marks not just a strategic investment, but a commitment to providing storage solutions and convenience to our valued customers. We're excited to expand and continue serving the community." Ryan Nee, senior vice president and Division Manager of the firm's South Florida offices, served as the broker of record.
StoreEase consists of one single-story building made up of 444 climate-controlled units and 90 modified non-climate units. The facility features many amenities including, but not limited to, gated entry with electronic keypad to access the lower-level loading area, 24/7 video monitoring and alarm with automatic lighting throughout the facility as well as in each unit. Inkana Development has become one of the premier self-storage developers in the Southern US over the past few years, having delivered 13 facilities with 4 more currently under construction.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
