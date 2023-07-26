Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Texas Boat and Self Storage in La Marque, Texas
Today at 02:07 pm
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of Texas Boat and Self Storage in La Marque, Texas
July 26, 2023
LA MARQUE, TX, July 26, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Texas Boat & Self Storage, a 53,675-square foot self-storage located in La Marque, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.
Dave Knobler, Senior Managing Director Investments in Marcus & Millichap's Houston, Texas office, and Charles "Chico" LeClaire, Executive Managing Director Investments in the Denver, Colorado office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the Seller. "This transaction was among the first properties the Seller purchased," said Knobler. "The completion of the investment cycle provided a tremendous return to their investors in a short time period." The Buyer was also secured by Knobler and LeClaire.
Texas Boat & RV Storage is located in La Marque, Texas a southeastern Houston suburb in Galveston County. The property sits on approximately 3.81 acres and consists of 179 units. Built in 2010, the Texas Boat & RV Storage is of metal construction and has numerous amenities including, but not limited to, security lighting, perimeter fencing, a large marquee sign, video surveillance, and an electronically controlled access gate.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
