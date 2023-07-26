Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of Texas Boat and Self Storage in La Marque, Texas July 26, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

LA MARQUE, TX, July 26, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Texas Boat & Self Storage, a 53,675-square foot self-storage located in La Marque, Texas, according to Ford Noe, Regional Manager of the firm's Houston office.



Dave Knobler, Senior Managing Director Investments in Marcus & Millichap's Houston, Texas office, and Charles "Chico" LeClaire, Executive Managing Director Investments in the Denver, Colorado office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the Seller. "This transaction was among the first properties the Seller purchased," said Knobler. "The completion of the investment cycle provided a tremendous return to their investors in a short time period." The Buyer was also secured by Knobler and LeClaire.



Texas Boat & RV Storage is located in La Marque, Texas a southeastern Houston suburb in Galveston County. The property sits on approximately 3.81 acres and consists of 179 units. Built in 2010, the Texas Boat & RV Storage is of metal construction and has numerous amenities including, but not limited to, security lighting, perimeter fencing, a large marquee sign, video surveillance, and an electronically controlled access gate.

