Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Two Jacksonville Hotels
Today at 05:58 pm
August 16, 2023
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 16, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of Holiday Inn Express & Suites Jacksonville Southeast Medical Center Area and Hampton Inn Jacksonville/Ponte Vedra Beach-Mayo Clinic Area. Both hotels are in the Jacksonville metropolitan area.
"Unlike other select markets throughout the Southeast, these hotels maintained a positive year-over-year revenue trend during the sale process which enhanced marketability and helped insulate the value from downward pressure driven by elevated cost of debt and insurance," said Robert S. Hunter, senior vice president, Marcus & Millichap. "The buyer can leverage the highly publicized large-scale Mayo Clinic expansion currently under way."
The Holiday Inn Express & Suites at 4791 Windsor Commons Court is a 104-room hotel located in Jacksonville. The property is less than five miles west of the Hampton Inn off J Turner Butler Boulevard west of the Mayo Clinic. The 117-room Hampton Inn property is located at 1220 Marsh Landing Parkway in Jacksonville Beach just east of the Mayo Clinic.
Hunter and Leo Reilly, both in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller. The buyer, AON Hospitality Group, was procured by Hunter and Reilly. AON Hospitality Group is a vertically integrated full-service hotel owner, operator and developer with a strong presence in North Florida and New England.
Both hotels are five-story steel and concrete buildings constructed in the early 2000s. The area's Mayo Clinic, ranked the No. 1 hospital in Florida according to U.S. News & World Report for 2022-2023, is located between both properties.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 16 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2023 21:57:07 UTC.
