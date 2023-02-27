Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of U-Stor-It, a 41,600-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Lansing, Michigan February 27, 2023

LANSING, Michigan, February 27, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of U-Stor-It, a 41,600-square-foot self-storage facility located in Lansing, Michigan.



Meir D. Perlmuter, Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Steve Chaben, Michigan Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.

"Even though this facility shared a wall with U-Haul, and they would be the most logical buyer, the seller choose to use our team to maximize value," said Meir Perlmuter, the lead agent involved. "We ultimately did sell the deal to U-Haul but at an impressive price and above previous offers."



U-Stor-It is located at about two and a half miles from the state capitol in Lansing, Michigan. The facility is situated on 2.52 acres of land, was built in 1988, and currently features 385 non-climate-controlled self-storage units that make up 41,600 net rentable square feet. U-Stor-It is a stabilized, cash-flowing facility that has been able to maintain strong historical occupancy rates and benefits from an undersaturated self-storage market.