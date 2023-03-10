Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 1,950-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Broussard, Louisiana
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 1,950-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Broussard, Louisiana
March 10, 2023
BROUSSARD, LOUISIANA, March 10, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Starbucks, a 1,950-square foot net-leased property located in Broussard, Louisiana, according to Dave Saverin, regional manager of the firm's St. Louis office. The asset sold for $1,625,000.
Alex Perez and Chris Garavaglia, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's St. Louis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership. Chris Shaheen, Louisiana Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
Starbucks is located at 111 Celebrity Drive in Broussard, Louisiana.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to our clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
