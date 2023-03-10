Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 1,950-Square-Foot Net-Leased Property in Broussard, Louisiana March 10, 2023

BROUSSARD, LOUISIANA, March 10, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Starbucks, a 1,950-square foot net-leased property located in Broussard, Louisiana, according to Dave Saverin, regional manager of the firm's St. Louis office. The asset sold for $1,625,000.



Alex Perez and Chris Garavaglia, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's St. Louis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a partnership. Chris Shaheen, Louisiana Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Starbucks is located at 111 Celebrity Drive in Broussard, Louisiana.