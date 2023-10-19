Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 10,566 SF Net-Leased Property
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 10,566 SF Net-Leased Property
BONNERS FERRY, ID, October 19, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Dollar General | Brand New 15-Year Absolute NNN Lease | Spokane/Coeur d'Alene MSA, a 10,556 SF net-leased property located in Bonners Ferry, ID, according to Joel Deis, regional manager of the firm's Seattle office. The asset sold for $2,329,536.
Clayton J. Brown, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a national development firm based out of Lakewood, OH. Regional Manager, Broker, assisted in closing this transaction. Dollar General | Brand New 15-Year Absolute NNN Lease | Spokane/Coeur d'Alene MSA is located at 510051 US-95 in Bonners Ferry, ID.
"The new Dollar General store in Bonners Ferry garnered significant interest from investors across the country", Clayton J. Brown, Senior Vice President. "Many of the investors we were in discussions with throughout our marketing campaign owned homes in the Coeur d'Alene, ID area so visiting the property made logistical sense. This along with the strong overall growth of the Spokane/CDA MSA made this a desirable asset with a credit tenant and long-term absolute NNN lease."
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.