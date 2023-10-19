Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 10,566 SF Net-Leased Property

BONNERS FERRY, ID, October 19, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Dollar General | Brand New 15-Year Absolute NNN Lease | Spokane/Coeur d'Alene MSA, a 10,556 SF net-leased property located in Bonners Ferry, ID, according to Joel Deis, regional manager of the firm's Seattle office. The asset sold for $2,329,536.

Clayton J. Brown, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a national development firm based out of Lakewood, OH. Regional Manager, Broker, assisted in closing this transaction. Dollar General | Brand New 15-Year Absolute NNN Lease | Spokane/Coeur d'Alene MSA is located at 510051 US-95 in Bonners Ferry, ID.

"The new Dollar General store in Bonners Ferry garnered significant interest from investors across the country", Clayton J. Brown, Senior Vice President. "Many of the investors we were in discussions with throughout our marketing campaign owned homes in the Coeur d'Alene, ID area so visiting the property made logistical sense. This along with the strong overall growth of the Spokane/CDA MSA made this a desirable asset with a credit tenant and long-term absolute NNN lease."