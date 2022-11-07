Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 10-Unit Apartment Building in Imperial Beach, California November 07, 2022

IMPERIAL BEACH, Cali., November 7, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 856 Calla Avenue, a 10-unit multifamily property located in Imperial Beach, California. The asset sold for $3,250,000.



Connor Stolle and Carson Trujillo, multifamily investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Downtown San Diego office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Calla Condos LLC. Cole Silverman and Trujillo with Marcus & Millichap represented the all-cash buyer, Southport Properties, L.P. "This property received multiple competing offers and closed escrow in 25 days," shared Trujillo.



856 Calla Avenue is comprised of two (2) three-bedroom/two-bath units and eight (8) one-bedroom/one-bath units. Constructed in 1968 and renovated in 2007, this property has a completed condo map and offers investors multiple exit strategies. Tenants enjoy access to in-unit laundry, private balconies, and 11 off-street parking spaces. Located in the Dolphin Bay neighborhood of Imperial Beach, this property is poised for long-term appreciation in the years to come.

