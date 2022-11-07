Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
35.35 USD   +1.93%
05:48pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 10-Unit Apartment Building in Imperial Beach, California
PU
05:48pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of Coronado Carriage Quarters, a Two-Suite Luxury Vacation Rental in Coronado, California
PU
05:48pMarcus & Millichap : Negotiates the Sale of a Four-Unit Apartment Building in San Diego
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 10-Unit Apartment Building in Imperial Beach, California

11/07/2022 | 05:48pm EST
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 10-Unit Apartment Building in Imperial Beach, California
November 07, 2022
IMPERIAL BEACH, Cali., November 7, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 856 Calla Avenue, a 10-unit multifamily property located in Imperial Beach, California. The asset sold for $3,250,000.

Connor Stolle and Carson Trujillo, multifamily investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Downtown San Diego office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Calla Condos LLC. Cole Silverman and Trujillo with Marcus & Millichap represented the all-cash buyer, Southport Properties, L.P. "This property received multiple competing offers and closed escrow in 25 days," shared Trujillo.

856 Calla Avenue is comprised of two (2) three-bedroom/two-bath units and eight (8) one-bedroom/one-bath units. Constructed in 1968 and renovated in 2007, this property has a completed condo map and offers investors multiple exit strategies. Tenants enjoy access to in-unit laundry, private balconies, and 11 off-street parking spaces. Located in the Dolphin Bay neighborhood of Imperial Beach, this property is poised for long-term appreciation in the years to come.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 22:47:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 4,33%
Capitalization 1 365 M 1 365 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-32.61%1 365
CBRE GROUP, INC.-34.79%21 872
KE HOLDINGS INC.-41.95%14 631
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-4.99%11 676
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-48.26%7 710
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-47.37%6 728