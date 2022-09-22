Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 11,026-Square Foot Retail Property in Baxter, Minnesota September 22, 2022

BAXTER, MN, September 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Spectrum Anchored Strip Center, a 11,026-square-foot retail property located in Baxter, Minnesota, according to Todd E. Lindblom, regional manager of the firm's Minneapolis office. The asset sold for $1,750,000.



Max Mantey, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Minneapolis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Max Mantey.



Spectrum Anchored Strip Center is located at 14303 Edgewood Drive N in Baxter, Minnesota. This area of Baxter has recently boomed with retail developments and national tenants coming into the market. This deal provided the buyer with ample upside due to some vacancy remaining in the center. The combination of the location, Spectrum's corporate lease, and upside potential drove the value for this sale.