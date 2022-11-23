Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:58 2022-11-23 pm EST
37.19 USD   -0.42%
01:36pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 11-Unit Apartment Building
PU
12:56pMarcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a 21,380-Square Foot Retail Property in Pembroke Pines
PU
11/22Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 33-Unit Apartment Building in Waseca, Minnesota
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 11-Unit Apartment Building

11/23/2022 | 01:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 11-Unit Apartment Building
November 23, 2022
LOS ANGELES, CA, November 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, has announced the sale of The Bat Man House, an 11-unit apartment property located in Silver Lake, CA. The asset sold for $2,050,000.

Jason Tuvia, a Senior Managing Director in Marcus & Millichap's Encino office, had the exclusive listing to market the property. The buyer, a private incorporation in a 1031 exchange, was represented by Jason Tuvia, Kian Maronde, and Josh Yeager all part of the Tuvia Group of Marcus & Millichap.

The Property is located at 858 N La Fayette Park Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90026. The Property was built in 1915 and is subject to Los Angeles rent control. The listing team exchanged the seller out of a LA rent-controlled property with significant deferred maintenance into Glendale apartments. The Tuvia Group sold the property at $186,364 per unit and $488.79 per square foot. The property sold at a 5.11% cap rate and a 12.69 GRM as a value-add opportunity.

The seller was Batman House LLC and the buyer was the Goldfinger Group based in West Los Angeles.

The Property consisted of two (2) bachelor/one-bathroom units, seven (7) studio/one-bathroom units, and two (2) one-bedroom/one-bathroom units. The building had a unique architecture due to its history, dubbing it with the 'Bat Man House' moniker. Most of the rents were below market value.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 18:35:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
01:36pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 11-Unit Apartment Building
PU
12:56pMarcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a 21,380-Square Foot Retail Property in Pembroke ..
PU
11/22Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 33-Unit Apartment Building in Waseca, Minnesot..
PU
11/22Marcus & Millichap : Closes A 24,032-Square Foot Office Building in Red Bank, NJ
PU
11/21Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 25,826-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Ni..
PU
11/18Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of an 8-Unit Apartment Building in El Cajon
PU
11/18Marcus & Millichap : Negotiates the Sale of an Eight-Unit Apartment Building in Fort Colli..
PU
11/18Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates the Sale of an Eight-Unit Apartment Building
PU
11/17Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 33,381-Square-Foot Retail Property in Wausau, ..
PU
11/16Marcus & Millichap : Completes Fort Worth Multifamily Asset Sale
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 1 469 M 1 469 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 37,34 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-27.44%1 469
CBRE GROUP, INC.-29.98%23 485
KE HOLDINGS INC.-30.07%17 625
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED5.87%13 270
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-45.23%8 166
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-39.92%7 680