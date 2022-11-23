Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 11-Unit Apartment Building
11/23/2022 | 01:36pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 11-Unit Apartment Building
November 23, 2022
LOS ANGELES, CA, November 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, has announced the sale of The Bat Man House, an 11-unit apartment property located in Silver Lake, CA. The asset sold for $2,050,000.
Jason Tuvia, a Senior Managing Director in Marcus & Millichap's Encino office, had the exclusive listing to market the property. The buyer, a private incorporation in a 1031 exchange, was represented by Jason Tuvia, Kian Maronde, and Josh Yeager all part of the Tuvia Group of Marcus & Millichap.
The Property is located at 858 N La Fayette Park Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90026. The Property was built in 1915 and is subject to Los Angeles rent control. The listing team exchanged the seller out of a LA rent-controlled property with significant deferred maintenance into Glendale apartments. The Tuvia Group sold the property at $186,364 per unit and $488.79 per square foot. The property sold at a 5.11% cap rate and a 12.69 GRM as a value-add opportunity.
The seller was Batman House LLC and the buyer was the Goldfinger Group based in West Los Angeles.
The Property consisted of two (2) bachelor/one-bathroom units, seven (7) studio/one-bathroom units, and two (2) one-bedroom/one-bathroom units. The building had a unique architecture due to its history, dubbing it with the 'Bat Man House' moniker. Most of the rents were below market value.
