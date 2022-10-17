Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 12,943-Square-Foot Retail Property in Raymore, Missouri
10/17/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
October 17, 2022
RAYMORE, Missouri, October 17, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Raymore Retail Shops, a 12,943-square-foot retail property located in Raymore, Missouri. According to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office, the asset sold for $6,050,000.
The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Zach Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin E. Patton and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Cleveland and Columbus offices. David Saverin, Missouri Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
Raymore Retail Shops is located at 1931 - 1945 W Foxwood Drive in Raymore, Missouri. The subject property was 100 percent occupied at the time of the sale, and major tenants at the site included Qdoba, Kay Jewelers, Wing Stop, and Mod Pizza.
