Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 12-Unit Apartment Building in Oak Lawn, Illinois August 21, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

OAK LAWN, Illinois, August 21, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 12-unit apartment property located in Oak Lawn, Illinois, according to Steven D. Weinstock, Regional Manager and Senior Vice President of the firm's Chicago Oak Brook office.



Senior Managing Director Investments Ryan D. Engle, Senior Vice President Investments Andrean Angelov, and Associate Zack Mahoney, all investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Engle, Angelov, and Mahoney.



This 12-unit multifamily building is located at 11036 Kilbourn Avenue in Oak Lawn, Illinois. The property has convenient access to Interstate 294, Route 50 and Route 20 and is three miles to the Oak Lawn Metra Station. The building is near Saint Xavier University and is close to Stoney Creek Golf Course. The area is surrounded by numerous local and national retail and dining outlets. Originally built in 1963, the building features a desirable unit mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, private balconies and patios, designated tenant storage and an on-site laundry facility.