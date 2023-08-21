Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 12-Unit Apartment Building in Oak Lawn, Illinois
Today at 12:51 pm
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 12-Unit Apartment Building in Oak Lawn, Illinois
August 21, 2023
OAK LAWN, Illinois, August 21, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of a 12-unit apartment property located in Oak Lawn, Illinois, according to Steven D. Weinstock, Regional Manager and Senior Vice President of the firm's Chicago Oak Brook office.
Senior Managing Director Investments Ryan D. Engle, Senior Vice President Investments Andrean Angelov, and Associate Zack Mahoney, all investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Chicago Oak Brook office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Engle, Angelov, and Mahoney.
This 12-unit multifamily building is located at 11036 Kilbourn Avenue in Oak Lawn, Illinois. The property has convenient access to Interstate 294, Route 50 and Route 20 and is three miles to the Oak Lawn Metra Station. The building is near Saint Xavier University and is close to Stoney Creek Golf Course. The area is surrounded by numerous local and national retail and dining outlets. Originally built in 1963, the building features a desirable unit mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, private balconies and patios, designated tenant storage and an on-site laundry facility.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 16:50:08 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.