Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 12-Unit Apartment Complex for $1.865 Million in North Miami February 22, 2023

NORTH MIAMI, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Palm Bay Apartments, a 12-unit rental community located in North Miami, Florida. The asset sold for $1,865,000.



"Due to the size of the deal, the desirable northeast Miami-Dade location, and the limited inventory on the market, we quickly generated multiple offers," said Nicholas McAndrew, associate. "Ultimately, this highly desired opportunity led the buyer to waive the inspection contingency and make a substantial nonrefundable deposit when the contract was executed."



McAndrew, Evan P. Kristol, and Felipe J. Echarte, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Palm Bay Apartments, LLC. The buyer, Palm Bay Flats LLC, was also procured by McAndrew, Kristol, and Echarte.



Palm Bay Apartments is located at 670 N.E. 122nd St. between the Village of Biscayne Park and downtown North Miami and directly across from a passive park. The rental community is near several national retailers, including Walgreens, Planet Fitness, and Publix. Built in 1954 and 1969 and situated on a 0.40-acre site, the community is comprised of 12 units in two contiguous buildings, all featuring one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartments.