    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:37:17 2023-02-22 pm EST
34.68 USD   +0.35%
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 12-Unit Apartment Complex for $1.865 Million in North Miami

02/22/2023 | 02:19pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 12-Unit Apartment Complex for $1.865 Million in North Miami
February 22, 2023
NORTH MIAMI, Fla., Feb. 22, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Palm Bay Apartments, a 12-unit rental community located in North Miami, Florida. The asset sold for $1,865,000.

"Due to the size of the deal, the desirable northeast Miami-Dade location, and the limited inventory on the market, we quickly generated multiple offers," said Nicholas McAndrew, associate. "Ultimately, this highly desired opportunity led the buyer to waive the inspection contingency and make a substantial nonrefundable deposit when the contract was executed."

McAndrew, Evan P. Kristol, and Felipe J. Echarte, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Fort Lauderdale office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Palm Bay Apartments, LLC. The buyer, Palm Bay Flats LLC, was also procured by McAndrew, Kristol, and Echarte.

Palm Bay Apartments is located at 670 N.E. 122nd St. between the Village of Biscayne Park and downtown North Miami and directly across from a passive park. The rental community is near several national retailers, including Walgreens, Planet Fitness, and Publix. Built in 1954 and 1969 and situated on a 0.40-acre site, the community is comprised of 12 units in two contiguous buildings, all featuring one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartments.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to our clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com..

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 19:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 300 M - -
Net income 2022 104 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 4,34%
Capitalization 1 356 M 1 356 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,04x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 34,56 $
Average target price 24,00 $
Spread / Average Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.0.32%1 356
CBRE GROUP, INC.15.33%26 518
KE HOLDINGS INC.33.24%23 704
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED3.24%14 596
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.36.85%10 152
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED7.02%8 095