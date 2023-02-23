Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 129-Unit Apartment Building in Connersville, Indiana
02/23/2023 | 10:48am EST
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 129-Unit Apartment Building in Connersville, Indiana
February 23, 2023
CONNERSVILLE, INDIANA, February 23, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Turtle Creek Apartments, a 129-unit apartment property located in Connersville, Indiana, according to Josh Caruana, regional manager of the firm's Indianapolis office. The asset sold for $5,650,000.
Aaron Kuroiwa and Tony Rogers, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Indianapolis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Aaron Kuroiwa and Tony Rogers.
Turtle Creek Apartments is located at 3600 Western Ave in Connersville, Indiana. The apartments consist primarily of studio and 1-bedroom units and have received recent capital improvements including new roof, parking lot, common area upgrades, and several unit renovations. The local seller was motivated to access their capital and utilize that for other commercial real estate investments. The out-of-state buyer was attracted to the asset due to the opportunity to continue renovations at the property and further improve the property's condition for existing and future tenants. With the acquisition of Turtle Creek, this marks the buyer's third multifamily purchase with Marcus & Millichap in the last six months.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading national brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to our clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com..
