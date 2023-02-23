Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 129-Unit Apartment Building in Connersville, Indiana February 23, 2023

CONNERSVILLE, INDIANA, February 23, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Turtle Creek Apartments, a 129-unit apartment property located in Connersville, Indiana, according to Josh Caruana, regional manager of the firm's Indianapolis office. The asset sold for $5,650,000.



Aaron Kuroiwa and Tony Rogers, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Indianapolis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Aaron Kuroiwa and Tony Rogers.



Turtle Creek Apartments is located at 3600 Western Ave in Connersville, Indiana. The apartments consist primarily of studio and 1-bedroom units and have received recent capital improvements including new roof, parking lot, common area upgrades, and several unit renovations. The local seller was motivated to access their capital and utilize that for other commercial real estate investments. The out-of-state buyer was attracted to the asset due to the opportunity to continue renovations at the property and further improve the property's condition for existing and future tenants. With the acquisition of Turtle Creek, this marks the buyer's third multifamily purchase with Marcus & Millichap in the last six months.