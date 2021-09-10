Log in
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 13,100-SF Retail Property in Phoenix

09/10/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
PHOENIX, September 10, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of WSS Shoes & Habit Burger, a 13,100-square foot retail property located in Phoenix, Arizona. According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm's Phoenix office, the asset sold for $8,125,000.

Mark Ruble and Chris Lind, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Phoenix office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a personal trust, was procured by Peter James and Rob Narchi, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's West Los Angeles office.

WSS Shoes & Habit Burger is located at 5120 & 5110 West Indian School Road in Phoenix, Arizona. The shopping center is across the street from American Family Fields of Phoenix Baseball Park, spring training home to the Milwaukee Brewers. Situated in a major retail corridor, the asset is visible to over 46,200 cars per day along the major thoroughfare West Indian School Road and easily accessible to 490,040 residents within a five-mile radius in the dense Phoenix infill.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 10 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2021 21:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
