Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 13,580-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Pittsfield, Maine November 16, 2022

PITTSFIELD, Maine, November 16, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Pittsfield Self Storage, a 13,580-square-foot self-storage facility located in Pittsfield, Maine, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.



Luke Dawley, Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. James Koury, Maine Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction. Luke Dawley said, "we are excited to close another site in Maine with an out-of-state buyer group who saw the strong upside in this asset despite being located in a tertiary market."



Pittsfield Self Storage is located in Pittsfield, Maine. The facility features 117 non-climate-controlled units totaling 13,580 net rentable square feet. There are no other storage facilities within a five-mile radius.