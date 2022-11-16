Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
02:53 2022-11-16 pm EST
37.49 USD   -0.44%
11/16/2022 | 02:49pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 13,580-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Pittsfield, Maine
November 16, 2022
PITTSFIELD, Maine, November 16, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Pittsfield Self Storage, a 13,580-square-foot self-storage facility located in Pittsfield, Maine, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.

Luke Dawley, Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. James Koury, Maine Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction. Luke Dawley said, "we are excited to close another site in Maine with an out-of-state buyer group who saw the strong upside in this asset despite being located in a tertiary market."

Pittsfield Self Storage is located in Pittsfield, Maine. The facility features 117 non-climate-controlled units totaling 13,580 net rentable square feet. There are no other storage facilities within a five-mile radius.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 19:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 3,98%
Capitalization 1 482 M 1 482 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-26.84%1 482
CBRE GROUP, INC.-30.37%23 356
KE HOLDINGS INC.-25.80%18 702
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED6.45%13 513
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-40.12%8 943
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-40.34%7 627