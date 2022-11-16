Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 13,580-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Pittsfield, Maine
11/16/2022 | 02:49pm EST
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 13,580-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Pittsfield, Maine
November 16, 2022
PITTSFIELD, Maine, November 16, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Pittsfield Self Storage, a 13,580-square-foot self-storage facility located in Pittsfield, Maine, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.
Luke Dawley, Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. James Koury, Maine Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction. Luke Dawley said, "we are excited to close another site in Maine with an out-of-state buyer group who saw the strong upside in this asset despite being located in a tertiary market."
Pittsfield Self Storage is located in Pittsfield, Maine. The facility features 117 non-climate-controlled units totaling 13,580 net rentable square feet. There are no other storage facilities within a five-mile radius.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 19:48:04 UTC.