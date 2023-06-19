Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 13,650-Square-Foot Net Leased Property in Miami June 19, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

MIAMI, June 19, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Walgreens, a 13,650-square-foot net-leased property located in west Miami. The asset traded for $6,705,263.



"The acquisition of this Walgreens met all the requirements for our client," said Eddie Toledo, senior associate, "With a brand new 15-Year NNN Lease & impressive store sales, our client recognized the excellent opportunity to acquire a well-positioned asset on Kendall Drive which benefits from its proximity to Baptist Health West Hospital."



The buyer, a local private investor, was secured by Jonathan De La Rosa, first vice president, and Eduardo Toledo in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office.



The subject property is located at 16690 S.W. 88th St near a highly trafficked local thoroughfare. Built in 2004 on 1.41 acres, the property is an outparcel to Kendall Pointe, a shopping center with several national retailers including Aldi and PetSmart.