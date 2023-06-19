Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-16 pm EDT
32.56 USD   -0.28%
03:07pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 13,650-Square-Foot Net Leased Property in Miami
PU
12:39pMarcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of a 24,500-Square-Foot Office Building in Wisconsin
PU
12:39pMarcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Bank of the West & Dave's Hot Chicken, a 5,412-Square-Foot Retail Property in Omaha, Nebraska
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 13,650-Square-Foot Net Leased Property in Miami

06/19/2023 | 03:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 13,650-Square-Foot Net Leased Property in Miami
June 19, 2023
LinkedIn Email App
MIAMI, June 19, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Walgreens, a 13,650-square-foot net-leased property located in west Miami. The asset traded for $6,705,263.

"The acquisition of this Walgreens met all the requirements for our client," said Eddie Toledo, senior associate, "With a brand new 15-Year NNN Lease & impressive store sales, our client recognized the excellent opportunity to acquire a well-positioned asset on Kendall Drive which benefits from its proximity to Baptist Health West Hospital."

The buyer, a local private investor, was secured by Jonathan De La Rosa, first vice president, and Eduardo Toledo in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office.

The subject property is located at 16690 S.W. 88th St near a highly trafficked local thoroughfare. Built in 2004 on 1.41 acres, the property is an outparcel to Kendall Pointe, a shopping center with several national retailers including Aldi and PetSmart.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 19:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
03:07pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 13,650-Square-Foot Net Leased Property in Miam..
PU
12:39pMarcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of a 24,500-Square-Foot Office Building in Wiscons..
PU
12:39pMarcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of Bank of the West & Dave's Hot Chicken, a 5,412-..
PU
06/16Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 49,675-Square Foot Self-Storage
PU
06/15Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a $4.43 Million Office and Condo Space
PU
06/15Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a Best Western in Vero Beach
PU
06/15Marcus & Millichap : Brokers the Sale of a 40,000-Square-Foot Middlesex County Industrial ..
PU
06/15Marcus & Millichap : Facilitates the Sale of Dollar General, a 9,100-Square-Foot Net-Lease..
PU
06/13Marcus & Millichap : Announces the Sale of a 3,720-Square-Foot Retail Property in Toledo
PU
06/13Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 27-Unit North Miami Beach Multifamily Portfoli..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 925 M - -
Net income 2023 1,80 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 651x
Yield 2023 1,54%
Capitalization 1 252 M 1 252 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 887
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 32,56 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target -35,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
John T. Chang SVP-National Director Research & Advisory Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-5.49%1 252
CBRE GROUP, INC.1.10%23 609
KE HOLDINGS INC.21.63%21 132
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.49%13 247
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.46.62%10 866
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-5.24%7 213
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer