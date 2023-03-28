Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 14,213-Square Foot Office Building March 28, 2023

WENTZVILLE, MISSOURI, March 21, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Schroeder Creek Dental, a 14,213-square-foot office property located in Wentzville, Missouri, according to David Saverin, regional manager of the firm's St. Louis office. The asset sold for $3,468,000.



Alec Coronado, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's St. Louis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.



Schroeder Creek Dental is located at 1000 Schroeder Creek Blvd in Wentzville, Missouri. The property is a 100 percent occupied medical office building. Tenants include dental offices, an endodontics center, an orthodontic group, and an oral maxillofacial and implant surgery center.