  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:09:45 2023-03-28 pm EDT
30.30 USD   -0.95%
01:00pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 14,213-Square Foot Office Building
PU
03/27Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 42,067-SF Retail Property
PU
03/27Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of 0.14 Acres in Brooklyn for $22.5 Million
PU
Summary 
Summary

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 14,213-Square Foot Office Building

03/28/2023 | 01:00pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 14,213-Square Foot Office Building
March 28, 2023
WENTZVILLE, MISSOURI, March 21, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Schroeder Creek Dental, a 14,213-square-foot office property located in Wentzville, Missouri, according to David Saverin, regional manager of the firm's St. Louis office. The asset sold for $3,468,000.

Alec Coronado, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's St. Louis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company.

Schroeder Creek Dental is located at 1000 Schroeder Creek Blvd in Wentzville, Missouri. The property is a 100 percent occupied medical office building. Tenants include dental offices, an endodontics center, an orthodontic group, and an oral maxillofacial and implant surgery center.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 16:59:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
