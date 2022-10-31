Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 148,010-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Cedar Lake, Indiana October 31, 2022

CEDAR LAKE, Indiana, October 31, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Heartland Storage, a 148,010-square-foot self-storage facility located in Cedar Lake, Indiana, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.



Meir D. Perlmuter, Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Josh Caruana, Indiana Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Heartland Storage is located in Cedar Lake, Indiana. The facility consists of 34 climate-controlled units and 824 non-climate-controlled units totaling 148,010 net rentable square feet. There are also 68 parking spaces available for rent. 31,500 net rentable square feet were recently delivered in July 2022, and there is further room for expansion on the property.