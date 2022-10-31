Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 148,010-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Cedar Lake, Indiana
10/31/2022 | 01:52pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 148,010-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Cedar Lake, Indiana
October 31, 2022
CEDAR LAKE, Indiana, October 31, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Heartland Storage, a 148,010-square-foot self-storage facility located in Cedar Lake, Indiana, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.
Meir D. Perlmuter, Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Josh Caruana, Indiana Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
Heartland Storage is located in Cedar Lake, Indiana. The facility consists of 34 climate-controlled units and 824 non-climate-controlled units totaling 148,010 net rentable square feet. There are also 68 parking spaces available for rent. 31,500 net rentable square feet were recently delivered in July 2022, and there is further room for expansion on the property.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 31 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2022 17:51:04 UTC.