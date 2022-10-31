Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 17,500 Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Blossvale, New York October 31, 2022

BLOSSVALE, New York, October 31, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of GKE Self Storage, a 17,500-square-foot self-storage facility located in Blossvale, New York, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.



Luke Dawley, Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, an individual/personal trust. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Luke Dawley, Nathan Coe, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe. John Horowitz, New York Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Luke Dawley, lead agent on the transaction had the following to say, "This was a great process and another smooth closing in Upstate New York which shows the strength of the self-storage sales market, even in more tertiary markets."

GKE Self Storage is located in Blossvale, New York. The facility features 139 non-climate-controlled units totaling 17,500 net rentable square feet.