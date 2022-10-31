Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 17,550-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Greensboro, Maryland October 31, 2022

GREENSBORO, Maryland, October 31, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services of North Carolina, Inc. (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Greensboro Self Storage, a 17,550-square-foot self-storage facility located in Greensboro, Maryland, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.



Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was also secured by Coe, Coe and Hatcher. Brian Hosey, Maryland Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



"This was a great process with strong interest and multiple competitive offers," said Nathan Coe, the lead agent involved. "Even with the market getting more challenging, we are still seeing strong demand for self-storage offerings of all sizes and expect to see a continuation in buyer demand."



Greensboro Self Storage is located in Greensboro, Maryland. The property features 146 non-climate-controlled units totaling 17,550 net rentable square feet. This is a stabilized facility with upside through future expansion.