    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-09 pm EST
34.80 USD   +0.12%
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 19,200 Square Foot Industrial Building in Lakewood, WA

12/09/2022 | 07:33pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 19,200 Square Foot Industrial Building in Lakewood, WA
December 09, 2022
LAKEWOOD, WA, December 9, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 2520 112th St S, a 19,200-square foot industrial property located in Lakewood, WA, according to Joel Deis, regional manager of the firm's Seattle office. The asset sold for $3,380,000.

Matthew Herman and Stren R. Lea, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The Buyer is a locally-owned vehicle upfitter for law enforcement agencies and will occupy the property for their own use.

2520 112th St S is located at the North end of Joint Base Lewis McChord's airfield in Lakewood, Washington, which created unique challenges to the sale. As a measure to limit risk to life and safety from aviation-related accidents, the City of Lakewood has established "Clear Zone" zoning that requires special government & military approval for new uses that covers much of the neighborhood. Matthew and Stren worked throughout the marketing campaign and escrow to ensure a successful use application for and transition to the new owner and their business.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2022 00:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 4,31%
Capitalization 1 369 M 1 369 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-32.37%1 368
CBRE GROUP, INC.-29.65%23 529
KE HOLDINGS INC.-20.73%20 031
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED6.45%13 678
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-43.67%8 243
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-39.94%7 678