12/09/2022 | 07:33pm EST
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 19,200 Square Foot Industrial Building in Lakewood, WA
December 09, 2022
LAKEWOOD, WA, December 9, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 2520 112th St S, a 19,200-square foot industrial property located in Lakewood, WA, according to Joel Deis, regional manager of the firm's Seattle office. The asset sold for $3,380,000.
Matthew Herman and Stren R. Lea, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Seattle office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The Buyer is a locally-owned vehicle upfitter for law enforcement agencies and will occupy the property for their own use.
2520 112th St S is located at the North end of Joint Base Lewis McChord's airfield in Lakewood, Washington, which created unique challenges to the sale. As a measure to limit risk to life and safety from aviation-related accidents, the City of Lakewood has established "Clear Zone" zoning that requires special government & military approval for new uses that covers much of the neighborhood. Matthew and Stren worked throughout the marketing campaign and escrow to ensure a successful use application for and transition to the new owner and their business.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
