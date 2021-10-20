Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 20-Unit Apartment Building in Portland, OR

PORTLAND, OR, October 19, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Queen Marie, a 20-unit apartment property located in Portland, OR, according to Joel Deis, regional manager of the firm's Portland and Seattle offices. The asset sold for $3,560,000. Queen Marie is located at 1210 SE 20th Ave in Portland, OR in the Buckman neighborhood, just two miles from Downtown Portland.





Whitney Rhoades, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Portland office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and secured the buyer, a California investor. Marcus & Millichap's national platform was able to generate multiple offers and create a competitive bidding environment to ensure the property generated the best combination of pricing and terms that the market would bear.









