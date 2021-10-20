Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 20-Unit Apartment Building in Portland, OR

10/20/2021 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
PORTLAND, OR, October 19, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Queen Marie, a 20-unit apartment property located in Portland, OR, according to Joel Deis, regional manager of the firm's Portland and Seattle offices. The asset sold for $3,560,000. Queen Marie is located at 1210 SE 20th Ave in Portland, OR in the Buckman neighborhood, just two miles from Downtown Portland.

Whitney Rhoades, an investment specialist in Marcus & Millichap's Portland office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and secured the buyer, a California investor. Marcus & Millichap's national platform was able to generate multiple offers and create a competitive bidding environment to ensure the property generated the best combination of pricing and terms that the market would bear.


# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 08:00:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
04:01aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 20-Unit Apartment Building in Portland, OR
PU
04:01aMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 41 Acre Manufactured Home Community, RV Park a..
PU
10/19MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 27,150-Square Foot Industrial Building
PU
10/19MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers $5.575 Million Sale of 56-unit Apartment Complex in South Day..
PU
10/19MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 34,940-Square Foot Industrial Building
PU
10/19MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 94,385-Square Foot Self-Storage Facility
PU
10/19MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of Barker Cypress Self Storage In Houston, Texas
PU
10/19MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of River Rock, a 48-Unit Apartment Building in Mesa..
PU
10/15MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 4,518-Square Foot Industrial Building
PU
10/15MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 29,976-Square-Foot Office Building in Madison,..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 971 M - -
Net income 2021 85,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 762 M 1 762 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 764
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 44,54 $
Average target price 37,00 $
Spread / Average Target -16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Adolfo Palacios Vice President-Investments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.19.63%1 762
CBRE GROUP, INC.62.71%33 544
KE HOLDINGS INC.-64.43%26 069
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-34.63%22 295
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED71.49%12 768
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION40.01%8 663