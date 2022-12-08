Advanced search
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:50 2022-12-08 pm EST
35.44 USD   +1.24%
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 210,000-Square-Foot Shopping Center in the Columbus, Ohio MSA

12/08/2022 | 01:13pm EST
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 210,000-Square-Foot Shopping Center in the Columbus, Ohio MSA
December 06, 2022
LANCASTER, Ohio, December 6, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Plaza Shopping Center, a 210,522-square-foot community shopping center located in Lancaster, Ohio, which is within the Columbus metropolitan area. The property sold for $10.6 million to Baltimore-based America's Realty LLC.

The sale was brokered by the Patton | Wiles | Fuller Group of Marcus & Millichap by Scott Wiles, senior managing director, and CJ Jackson, first vice president, along with senior managing directors Erin Patton and Craig Fuller, who had the assignment to market the property on behalf of the seller, an Ohio-based REIT. The Patton | Wiles | Fuller Group of Marcus & Millichap also procured the purchaser, Americas Realty LLC, who has completed several acquisitions and dispositions with the team in the past.

According to its website, America's Realty LLC is a family-run real estate company founded 30 years ago after president and CEO Carl Verstandig was introduced to shopping center ownership through his successful 35-unit grocery chain and convenience store business. Today, Carl runs the company with the same group of investors they started with 30 years ago and has amassed a portfolio valued at more than $1 billion. Wiles noted, "We've established a great relationship with Carl over the years and have sold them several Ohio shopping centers". Jackson added, "America's Realty has been on an acquisition spree, recently buying dozens of community shopping centers and neighborhood strips throughout the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with them to source additional assets for their growing portfolio."

Plaza Shopping Center is located at 1283 N Memorial Drive in Lancaster, Ohio, amongst a who's who of national big-box tenants within the area's primary retail corridor. The property was 87 percent occupied at the time of sale and is anchored by a charity furniture store, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, and Planet Fitness. Additional national tenants include AutoZone, Family Dollar, UPS Store, Rent-A-Center, CosmoProf, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 06 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 18:12:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
