Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 210,000-Square-Foot Shopping Center in the Columbus, Ohio MSA December 06, 2022

LANCASTER, Ohio, December 6, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Plaza Shopping Center, a 210,522-square-foot community shopping center located in Lancaster, Ohio, which is within the Columbus metropolitan area. The property sold for $10.6 million to Baltimore-based America's Realty LLC.



The sale was brokered by the Patton | Wiles | Fuller Group of Marcus & Millichap by Scott Wiles, senior managing director, and CJ Jackson, first vice president, along with senior managing directors Erin Patton and Craig Fuller, who had the assignment to market the property on behalf of the seller, an Ohio-based REIT. The Patton | Wiles | Fuller Group of Marcus & Millichap also procured the purchaser, Americas Realty LLC, who has completed several acquisitions and dispositions with the team in the past.



According to its website, America's Realty LLC is a family-run real estate company founded 30 years ago after president and CEO Carl Verstandig was introduced to shopping center ownership through his successful 35-unit grocery chain and convenience store business. Today, Carl runs the company with the same group of investors they started with 30 years ago and has amassed a portfolio valued at more than $1 billion. Wiles noted, "We've established a great relationship with Carl over the years and have sold them several Ohio shopping centers". Jackson added, "America's Realty has been on an acquisition spree, recently buying dozens of community shopping centers and neighborhood strips throughout the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Southeast, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with them to source additional assets for their growing portfolio."



Plaza Shopping Center is located at 1283 N Memorial Drive in Lancaster, Ohio, amongst a who's who of national big-box tenants within the area's primary retail corridor. The property was 87 percent occupied at the time of sale and is anchored by a charity furniture store, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, and Planet Fitness. Additional national tenants include AutoZone, Family Dollar, UPS Store, Rent-A-Center, CosmoProf, and Buffalo Wild Wings.

