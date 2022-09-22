Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 22,100-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Montague, Michigan
09/22/2022 | 02:00pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 22,100-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Montague, Michigan
September 22, 2022
MONTAGUE, Michigan, September 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Montague Self Storage, a 22,100-square-foot self-storage facility located in Montague, Michigan, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.
Brian Kelly, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Steve Chaben, Michigan Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
Montague Self Storage is located just 45 miles from Grand Rapids in Montague, Michigan. The facility features 162 non-climate-controlled units totaling 22,100 net rentable square feet. The property sits on 9.72 acres of land leaving room for potential expansion.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
