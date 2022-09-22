Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 22,100-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Montague, Michigan September 22, 2022

MONTAGUE, Michigan, September 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Montague Self Storage, a 22,100-square-foot self-storage facility located in Montague, Michigan, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.



Brian Kelly, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Steve Chaben, Michigan Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Montague Self Storage is located just 45 miles from Grand Rapids in Montague, Michigan. The facility features 162 non-climate-controlled units totaling 22,100 net rentable square feet. The property sits on 9.72 acres of land leaving room for potential expansion.