Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:39 2022-10-17 pm EDT
35.80 USD   +3.60%
12:23pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of an 89,250-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Melbourne, Florida
PU
12:23pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 9,014 Net-Leased Property in Goodman, Missouri
PU
12:23pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 24,480-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Kenosha, Wisconsin
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 24,480-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Kenosha, Wisconsin

10/17/2022 | 12:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 24,480-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Kenosha, Wisconsin
October 17, 2022
KENOSHA, Wisconsin, October 17, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Safe Storage Club, a 24,480-square-foot self-storage facility located in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.

Brett R. Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and Nathan Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, an individual/personal trust, was secured and represented by Brett R. Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and Nathan Coe.

"This was a tremendous process on both the sellers and the buyers end. Even with a changing market, the competition and pricing for this asset showed the resiliency and strength of the self-storage market, even for smaller properties in smaller markets," said Nathan Coe, the lead agent involved. "We had multiple offers at and above list price and closed well above list price. The buyers are adding a great asset to their growing portfolio." Todd Lindblom, Wisconsin Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.

Safe Storage Club is located in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The facility currently features 348 parking spaces totaling 24,480 net rentable square feet. There is an opportunity to convert the existing 26,670 net rentable square foot warehouse into luxury car storage adding 257 more parking spaces.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 16:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
12:23pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of an 89,250-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in M..
PU
12:23pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 9,014 Net-Leased Property in Goodman, Missouri
PU
12:23pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 24,480-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Ke..
PU
12:23pMarcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 12,943-Square-Foot Retail Property in Raymore,..
PU
10/13Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 8,600-Square Foot Office Building in Montclair..
PU
10/13Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 69,200-Square Foot Industrial Building in Toto..
PU
10/13Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 57,816-Square Foot Retail Property in East Bru..
PU
10/13Marcus & Millichap : Arranges The Sale Of A 20,560-Square Foot Office Building in Johnston..
PU
10/12Marcus & Millichap, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results And Host Webcas..
BU
10/12Marcus & Millichap : Negotiates The Sale Of A 5,129-Square Foot Owner User Gas Station In ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 451 M - -
Net income 2022 130 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 4,34%
Capitalization 1 380 M 1 380 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,95x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 34,55 $
Average target price 26,00 $
Spread / Average Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-32.86%1 380
CBRE GROUP, INC.-37.76%21 229
KE HOLDINGS INC.-38.97%15 479
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-5.87%11 516
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-41.85%7 505
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-56.57%6 507