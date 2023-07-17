Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 24,517-Square-Foot Miami Gardens Retail Property
Today at 05:06 pm
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 24,517-Square-Foot Miami Gardens Retail Property
July 17, 2023
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 17, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Shoppes of Ives Dairy, a 24,517-square foot retail property located in Miami Gardens. The asset sold for $10,100,000.
"The property sits on a high traffic hard corner in the heart of Miami Gardens," said Kirk D. Olson, senior vice president investments, "The Buyer owns multiple properties in this market and was attracted to the visibility and national tenant roster."
Olson and Drew A. Kristol, both senior vice president of investments in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was also secured and represented by Olson and Kristol.
Shoppes of Ives Dairy is located at 19801 NW 2nd Ave in Miami Gardens. The retail center is located nearby several major demand drivers including: Hard Rock stadium, 288-unit multifamily development, and a proposed new development by Blackstone for 2.3 million square feet of industrial and entertainment production facilities.
About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 17 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2023 21:05:13 UTC.
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a brokerage company. The Company is specialized in commercial real estate investment sales, financing services, research, and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting, and advisory services to its clients. The Company offers services to its clients by underwriting, marketing, selling, and financing commercial real estate properties in a manner that maximizes value for sellers, provides buyers with a diverse inventory of commercial properties, and secures competitive financing from lenders for borrowers. The Company divides its commercial real estate into four major market segments: Properties, Private client market, Middle market, and Larger transaction market. The Company serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and large investment portfolios. Its investment brokerage and financing professionals serve private clients within the private client market segment.