Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 24,517-Square-Foot Miami Gardens Retail Property

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., July 17, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Shoppes of Ives Dairy, a 24,517-square foot retail property located in Miami Gardens. The asset sold for $10,100,000.



"The property sits on a high traffic hard corner in the heart of Miami Gardens," said Kirk D. Olson, senior vice president investments, "The Buyer owns multiple properties in this market and was attracted to the visibility and national tenant roster."



Olson and Drew A. Kristol, both senior vice president of investments in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was also secured and represented by Olson and Kristol.



Shoppes of Ives Dairy is located at 19801 NW 2nd Ave in Miami Gardens. The retail center is located nearby several major demand drivers including: Hard Rock stadium, 288-unit multifamily development, and a proposed new development by Blackstone for 2.3 million square feet of industrial and entertainment production facilities.