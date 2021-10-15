Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 29,976-Square-Foot Office Building in Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisconsin, October 15, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 55 Oaks Corporate Center, a 29,976-square-foot office property located in Madison, Wisconsin, according to Todd E. Lindblom, regional manager of the firm's Milwaukee office.The asset sold for $2,445,000.
Alex Sandstrom, Jeff R. Rowlett and Matthew E. Whiteside, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Milwaukee office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. An outside broker procured the buyer, a limited liability company.
55 Oaks Corporate Center is located at 700 Rayovac Drive in Madison, Wisconsin. At the time of closing, the property was leased to 20 tenants.
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 8,954 transactions in 2020 with a value of approximately $43 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry's most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. To learn more, please visit: www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Disclaimer
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 21:41:02 UTC.