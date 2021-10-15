Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 29,976-Square-Foot Office Building in Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisconsin, October 15, 2021 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 55 Oaks Corporate Center, a 29,976-square-foot office property located in Madison, Wisconsin, according to Todd E. Lindblom, regional manager of the firm's Milwaukee office.The asset sold for $2,445,000.

Alex Sandstrom, Jeff R. Rowlett and Matthew E. Whiteside, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Milwaukee office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. An outside broker procured the buyer, a limited liability company.

55 Oaks Corporate Center is located at 700 Rayovac Drive in Madison, Wisconsin. At the time of closing, the property was leased to 20 tenants.

