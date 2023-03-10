Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 32-Room Hospitality Property in Fergus Falls, Minnesota March 10, 2023

FERGUS FALLS, Minnesota, March 10, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Super 8 Fergus Falls, a 32-room hospitality property located in Fergus Falls, Minnesota, according to Todd E. Lindblom, regional manager of the firm's Minneapolis office. The asset sold for $925,000.



Joseph Ferguson, Jon Ruzicka, Jake M. Erickson, and Jared Plamann, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Minneapolis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Joseph Ferguson, Jon Ruzicka, Jake M. Erickson, and Jared Plamann.



Super 8 Fergus Falls is located at 2454 College Way in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. In addition to the sale price of $925,000, the buyer of Super 8 Fergus Falls utilized a blend of Small Business Administration (SBA) and Seller Carry financing, commonly known as creative financing, to secure the acquisition of the property. The buyer, a limited liability company, plans to take the property independent and rename it Hotel 8.



This creative financing structure allowed the buyer to leverage both traditional bank financing through the SBA and negotiate favorable terms with the seller to fund a portion of the purchase price through Seller Carry financing. This arrangement can provide several benefits to the buyer, including lower down payments, reduced interest rates, and extended repayment periods.



Joseph Ferguson, Jon Ruzicka, Jake M. Erickson, and Jared Plamann of Marcus & Millichap's Minneapolis office represented both the seller and the buyer in this transaction, showcasing their expertise in navigating complex financing arrangements to successfully close the deal.