Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 327,136 Square-Foot Industrial Building for $6.925 Million November 10, 2022

SEBASTIAN, Fla., November 10, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Liberty Building, an industrial building situated on a 7.51-acre parcel of land (327,136 square feet) and offers 62,376 square feet of rentable space located in Sebastian, Florida. The asset sold for $6,925,000.



The property is equipped with a cafeteria and food preparation area, vending areas, gymnasium, and exercise rooms along with employee restrooms and showers. Standard three phase electrical service along with large open areas with suspended tile ceilings are also found in the structure. The property also features 25' clear ceiling height with access to office space, perfect for a distribution facility. It also has two high dock doors and impact windows throughout the property. The Executive office area is equipped with wood flooring with an oversized professional kitchen complete with décor gas six burner range, commercial exhaust, two Franke sinks with disposal, granite counters, dishwasher & warming drawer.



"This is a unique asset right off I-95 with multifunctionality and highly attractive features combining both office and flex warehouse space", said Alex D. Zylberglait, senior managing director. Zylberglait and Michael Crocchiola, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Hammond Development Group, a limited liability company. The buyer, TLC Land Holdings, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Alex D. Zylberglait and Michael Crocchiola.



The Liberty Building is located at 10315 102nd Terrace. The property sits in a great location just off the Interstate-95 and 10 minutes away from downtown Sebastian as well as Sebastian Municipal airport. It is also within a five-minute drive to restaurants, supermarkets, and healthcare facilities.

