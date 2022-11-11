Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 327,136 Square-Foot Industrial Building for $6.925 Million
11/11/2022 | 01:22pm EST
November 10, 2022
SEBASTIAN, Fla., November 10, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of The Liberty Building, an industrial building situated on a 7.51-acre parcel of land (327,136 square feet) and offers 62,376 square feet of rentable space located in Sebastian, Florida. The asset sold for $6,925,000.
The property is equipped with a cafeteria and food preparation area, vending areas, gymnasium, and exercise rooms along with employee restrooms and showers. Standard three phase electrical service along with large open areas with suspended tile ceilings are also found in the structure. The property also features 25' clear ceiling height with access to office space, perfect for a distribution facility. It also has two high dock doors and impact windows throughout the property. The Executive office area is equipped with wood flooring with an oversized professional kitchen complete with décor gas six burner range, commercial exhaust, two Franke sinks with disposal, granite counters, dishwasher & warming drawer.
"This is a unique asset right off I-95 with multifunctionality and highly attractive features combining both office and flex warehouse space", said Alex D. Zylberglait, senior managing director. Zylberglait and Michael Crocchiola, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Hammond Development Group, a limited liability company. The buyer, TLC Land Holdings, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Alex D. Zylberglait and Michael Crocchiola.
The Liberty Building is located at 10315 102nd Terrace. The property sits in a great location just off the Interstate-95 and 10 minutes away from downtown Sebastian as well as Sebastian Municipal airport. It is also within a five-minute drive to restaurants, supermarkets, and healthcare facilities.
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 18:21:05 UTC.