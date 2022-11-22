Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 33-Unit Apartment Building in Waseca, Minnesota November 22, 2022

WASECA, Minnesota, November 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Charter Oaks Townhomes, a 33-unit apartment property located in Waseca, Minnesota, according to Todd E. Lindblom, regional manager of the firm's Minneapolis office. The asset sold for $2.9 million.



Chris Collins, Evan Miller, David Wallace, and Matthew Shide, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Minneapolis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Chris Collins, David Wallace, Evan Miller and Matthew Shide.



Charter Oaks Townhomes is located at 301 Lake Street NW in Waseca, Minnesota. Built in 2001, Charter Oaks Townhomes is an LIHTC Townhome Community that features twenty 2-bedroom/2-bathroom units and thirteen 3-bedroom/2-bathroom units at 1,270 square feet. The property also features individual garage stalls, a playground, and ample off-street parking.