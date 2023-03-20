Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 33-Unit Apartment in Albany, OR
03/20/2023 | 06:41pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 33-Unit Apartment in Albany, OR
March 20, 2023
ALBANY, OR, March 20, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Sheridan Plaza, a 33-unit apartment property located in Albany, OR, according to David Tabata, regional manager of the firm's Portland office. The asset sold for $4,250,000.
Georgie Christensen-Riley and Joshua C. Reynolds, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Portland office and members of the Christensen Group, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller and also secured the buyer. The Christensen Group previously represented the seller when they purchased the asset back in 2021. During their ownership, the sellers made significant capital improvements to the property including new roofs and gutters, adding a garbage enclosure, resurfacing the parking lot and adding new windows/sliders. The sellers were able to increase the cashflow by renovating several units and partnering with professional third-party management. The buyer, a private-client group based in Portland, saw the opportunity to continue to increase rents through further renovations.
Sheridan Plaza is located at 208 SE 5th Ave 205 SE 6th Ave in Albany, OR. The property was on market for 22 days, and after fielding multiple offers, was under contract and closed after an 86-day escrow period. This sale represents a pulse of where the market is at today. Demand in the market remains high despite challenging lending environment in part because of limited inventory.
