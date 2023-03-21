Advanced search
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 36-Unit Apartment Building in Louisville, Kentucky

03/21/2023 | 02:31pm EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 36-Unit Apartment Building in Louisville, Kentucky
March 21, 2023
LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, March 21, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 6 Mile Apartments, a 36-unit apartment property located in Louisville, Kentucky, according to Josh Caruana, regional manager of the firm's Indianapolis office.

6 Mile Apartments is located at 6710 Six Mile Ln. in Louisville, Kentucky. Built in 2019, 6 Mile Apartments consists entirely of two-bedroom, one-bathroom units with approximately 1,005 square feet of living space, respectively. "The sale of 6 Mile Apartments marks the South Florida buyer's first acquisition of 2023 which added to their steadily growing multifamily portfolio in the northern/central region of Kentucky," said Rogers. "The buyer was particularly attracted to the new vintage of the property and upside potential in revenue growth through increasing rents. The Seller was a local group of investors and developers who have a strong presence of development and management of commercial real estate in Louisville." Aaron Kuroiwa and Tony Rogers have successfully sold several new construction apartment communities in Louisville and continue to advise their Louisville clients with future development projects.

Aaron Kuroiwa and Tony Rogers, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Indianapolis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was also secured and represented by Aaron Kuroiwa and Tony Rogers. Colby Haugness, Kentucky Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 1,904 investment sales and financing professionals in 81 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 12,272 transactions in 2022, with a sales volume of approximately $86.3 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 18:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Consensus
