Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 4,324 Square Foot Net-Leased Property in Illinois
June 17, 2024
BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS, June 17, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Verizon, a 4,324-square foot net-leased property located in Bloomington, Illinois, according to Josh Caruana, regional manager of the firm's Indianapolis office. The asset sold for $1,553,184.

Damien Yoder and Madison Harman, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Indianapolis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Alan Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl and Seth Goldberg, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office. Steven Weinstock, Illinois Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.

Verizon is located at 504 IAA Dr in Bloomington, Illinois.

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2023, the company had 1,783 investment sales and financing professionals in over 80 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 7,546 transactions in 2023, with a sales volume of approximately $43.6 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

