Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 4,324 Square Foot Net-Leased Property in Illinois June 17, 2024

BLOOMINGTON, ILLINOIS, June 17, 2024 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Verizon, a 4,324-square foot net-leased property located in Bloomington, Illinois, according to Josh Caruana, regional manager of the firm's Indianapolis office. The asset sold for $1,553,184.



Damien Yoder and Madison Harman, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Indianapolis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Alan Cafiero, Brent Hyldahl and Seth Goldberg, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's New Jersey office. Steven Weinstock, Illinois Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Verizon is located at 504 IAA Dr in Bloomington, Illinois.