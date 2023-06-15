Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a $4.43 Million Office and Condo Space June 13, 2023 LinkedIn Email App

PALM BAY, Fla., June 13, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of 22,441 square feet of a flex condominium park within Woodlake Commerce Park in Palm Bay, Florida. The deal traded for $4,430,000 and was a majority ownership interest sale.



"Receiving multiple competitive offers despite this being a condo sale is a great reflection of the strong and steady demand for this product type," said David Vaughan, first vice president investments. "With long-standing tenants on fresh five-year triple-net leases, this will be a great addition to the buyer's portfolio for years to come."



Vaughan, Ray Turchi, and Quint Schenck, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Orlando office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller. The buyers, foreign investors looking to expand their U.S. holdings, were procured by Alejandro Silbestein of Resma LLC.



Woodlake Commerce Park Condos are located at 2300 and 2320 Commerce Park Drive NE. The property is conveniently accessible from U.S. Highway 1 and Interstate 95. AAA Test Lab and WBParts, both wholly owned subsidiaries of USBid Inc., occupy the spaces.