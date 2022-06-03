Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MMI   US5663241090

MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

(MMI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  06/03 03:59:11 pm EDT
39.94 USD   -2.51%
03:42pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a $4.7M Mixed-Used Property in Downtown Miami
PU
06/02MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Completes Downtown Mammoth Lakes Shopping Center Sale
PU
06/02MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Cahaba Park Apartments Sell for $4.7 Million
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a $4.7M Mixed-Used Property in Downtown Miami

06/03/2022 | 03:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
MIAMI, Fla., June 2, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of 128 NE 1st Avenue, a three-story, 12,585-square-foot property in the heart of downtown Miami, Florida. The property sold for $4.7 million.

"Miami, as a whole, is continuing to emerge as a global hub for major investment opportunities. The downtown market has been attracting investors worldwide to get in on the action," said Brandom Holmes, associate. "We received multiple offers on the property, and it was ultimately acquired by a European buyer."

Jonathan De La Rosa and Brandon Holmes, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Miami office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, Rene Rosa. Kai Liebert purchased the property.

The property is just minutes from Miami World Center, American Airlines Arena, Adrienne Arsht Center, and Brickell City Centre with easy access to Brightline Fort Lauderdale station and Miami Avenue MetroMover station. The current zoning (T6-80-O) would allow for construction of up to 80 stories. At the time of sale, the property was owner-occupied. According to the team, the new owner plans to renovate for an adaptive reuse project.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 19:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
03:42pMARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a $4.7M Mixed-Used Property in Downtown Miami
PU
06/02MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Completes Downtown Mammoth Lakes Shopping Center Sale
PU
06/02MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Cahaba Park Apartments Sell for $4.7 Million
PU
06/01MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of Colony Court, a 92-Unit Apartment Building in El..
PU
06/01MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Coordinates The Sale Of A 16,993-Square Foot Office Building in Littl..
PU
05/31MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of Westbury Apartments
PU
05/31MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Completes the $56 Million Sale of Three Multifamily Assets in Houston
PU
05/31MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers Sale of Best Western Crossroads Inn
PU
05/31MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Brokers $2.7 Million Sale of The Villas at Westridge
PU
05/27MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges The Sale Of A 5-Unit Apartment Building in Brooklyn, NY
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 593 M 1 593 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 801
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 40,97 $
Average target price 40,00 $
Spread / Average Target -2,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hessam Nadji President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Degennaro Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
George M. Marcus Chairman
Ken Sayward Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Tyler Theobald Chief Compliance Officer, VP & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.-20.38%1 593
CBRE GROUP, INC.-23.98%26 398
KE HOLDINGS INC.-26.94%18 587
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED14.08%14 431
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-33.35%10 229
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-30.34%9 681