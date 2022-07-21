Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 41,011-Square-Foot Retail Property in Kansas City, Missouri July 21, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 21, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, Inc. (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Michael's & Office Depot, a 41,011-square-foot Target and Home Depot anchored center located in Kansas City, Missouri, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Cleveland and Columbus office's. The asset sold for $5.15 million.



Dustin Javitch, Craig Fuller, Erin E. Patton and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Cleveland and Columbus office's, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. David Saverin, Missouri Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Michael's & Office Depot is located at 8501-8531 N Evanston Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Dustin Javitch said of the transaction, "This was a challenging yet successful sale considering the rising interest rate environment and tenant mix for this asset".

