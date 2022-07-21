Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 41,011-Square-Foot Retail Property in Kansas City, Missouri
07/21/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
Press Releases
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 41,011-Square-Foot Retail Property in Kansas City, Missouri
July 21, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 21, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap Real Estate Investment Services, Inc. (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Michael's & Office Depot, a 41,011-square-foot Target and Home Depot anchored center located in Kansas City, Missouri, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Cleveland and Columbus office's. The asset sold for $5.15 million.
Dustin Javitch, Craig Fuller, Erin E. Patton and Scott Wiles, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Cleveland and Columbus office's, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. David Saverin, Missouri Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
Michael's & Office Depot is located at 8501-8531 N Evanston Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. Dustin Javitch said of the transaction, "This was a challenging yet successful sale considering the rising interest rate environment and tenant mix for this asset".
# # #
About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)
Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.
Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 16:03:04 UTC.