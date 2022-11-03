Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 43-Room Hospitality Property in Deer Lodge, Montana November 03, 2022

DEER LODGE, MT, November 3, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services, announced today the sale of Warden Inn Deer Lodge, a 43-room hospitality property located in Deer Lodge, Montana.



"This was an attractive deal for both parties" Huberth Marak noted. "We had a tight timeframe to close the deal, but we were able to get this across the finish line quickly."



Marak, associate, in Marcus & Millichap's Denver office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, also a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Marak. Adam Christofferson, Montana regional manager and broker of record, aiding in closing this transaction. Allan Miller, senior vice president, Chris Gomes, senior managing director, and Skyler Cooper, first vice president, in Marcus & Millichap's Austin and Dallas offices, respectively, were also listed on the deal as supporting brokers.



Warden Inn Deer Lodge was built in 1952 and is located at 809 Main Street in Deer Lodge, Montana. The 43-room property was traded as a 1031 exchange for both the buyer and seller.



The Miller-Gomes Hotel Team of Marcus & Millichap has sold over 525 hotels across the nation since its inception. The team has over 70 active listings across 19 states with 35 assets under contract and 73 closings this year.