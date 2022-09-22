Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 45,150-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Louisville, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky, September 22, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Public Storage (Managed), a 45,150-square-foot self-storage facility located in Louisville, Kentucky, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.

Jonathan M. Fawley, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Jonathan M. Fawley, Brett R. Hatcher and Gabriel Coe. Colby Haugness, Kentucky Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction. Jonathan Fawley said, "This was a win-win for the seller and the buyer. 50 days list to close and it could not have gone smoother. We were able to pick the best buyer from several offers and they performed exceptionally."

Public Storage (Managed) is located in Louisville, Kentucky. The facility features 361 climate-controlled units totaling 45,150 net rentable square feet. This is a new construction facility recently constructed in 2022 and benefits from a dense and growing surrounding population.

