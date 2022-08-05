Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 46,200-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Georgetown, Kentucky August 04, 2022

GEORGETOWN, Kentucky, August 4, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Tri-Village Self Storage - Georgetown, a 46,200-square-foot self-storage facility located in Georgetown, Kentucky, according to Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager of the firm's Columbus office.



Gabriel Coe, Brett R. Hatcher, and Nathan Coe, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Columbus office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. Colby Haugness, Kentucky Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction. Gabriel Coe, the lead agent said, "We sold this to a private out of state buyer who beat out several competitive offers. The sellers were able to maximize value and the buyers were able to expand on their Kentucky footprint while enjoying the growing income and occupancies at the property."



Tri-Village Self Storage is located in Georgetown, Kentucky. The facility was recently built in 2020 and features 48 climate-controlled units and 265 non-climate-controlled units totaling 46,200 net rentable square feet. The property has excellent street frontage with high daily traffic counts of 10,600 cars per day and a rapidly growing surrounding population.