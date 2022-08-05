Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Marcus & Millichap, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
MARCUS & MILLICHAP, INC.

2022-08-05
38.99 USD   -3.43%
MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 9,800-Square-Foot Retail Property in Davenport, Iowa
PU
MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 46,200-Square-Foot Self-Storage Facility in Georgetown, Kentucky
PU
MARCUS & MILLICHAP : Arranges the Sale of a 46,777-Square-Foot Retail Property in Plover, Wisconsin
PU
Marcus & Millichap : Arranges the Sale of a 46,777-Square-Foot Retail Property in Plover, Wisconsin

08/05/2022 | 10:56am EDT
Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 46,777-Square-Foot Retail Property in Plover, Wisconsin
August 05, 2022
PLOVER, Wisconsin, August 5, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Crossroads Commons, a 46,777-square-foot retail property located in Plover, Wisconsin, according to Todd E. Lindblom, regional manager of the firm's Milwaukee office. The asset sold for $5.3 million.

The Rowlett Group, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Milwaukee office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor group. The buyer, a limited liability company, local to the area, was secured and represented by the Rowlett Group, Regional Manager and Broker, Todd Lindblom, who assisted in closing this transaction.

Crossroads Commons is located at 1200-1220 Commons Circle in Plover, Wisconsin. The portion of the center included in the sale is fully occupied by Petco, Michael's, and Planet Fitness. The center is located in a dense retail corridor with numerous big box and mid-box tenants. It is directly off Interstate 39 (over 27,600 vehicles per day) and less than six miles from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Campus.

# # #

About Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is a leading brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services with offices throughout the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 1,994 investment sales and financing professionals in 82 offices who provide investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate. The company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to clients. Marcus & Millichap closed 13,255 transactions in 2021, with a sales volume of approximately $84.4 billion. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Disclaimer

Marcus & Millichap Inc. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 14:55:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
