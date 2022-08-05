Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 46,777-Square-Foot Retail Property in Plover, Wisconsin August 05, 2022

PLOVER, Wisconsin, August 5, 2022 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Crossroads Commons, a 46,777-square-foot retail property located in Plover, Wisconsin, according to Todd E. Lindblom, regional manager of the firm's Milwaukee office. The asset sold for $5.3 million.



The Rowlett Group, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's Milwaukee office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor group. The buyer, a limited liability company, local to the area, was secured and represented by the Rowlett Group, Regional Manager and Broker, Todd Lindblom, who assisted in closing this transaction.



Crossroads Commons is located at 1200-1220 Commons Circle in Plover, Wisconsin. The portion of the center included in the sale is fully occupied by Petco, Michael's, and Planet Fitness. The center is located in a dense retail corridor with numerous big box and mid-box tenants. It is directly off Interstate 39 (over 27,600 vehicles per day) and less than six miles from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Campus.