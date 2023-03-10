Press Releases Marcus & Millichap Arranges the Sale of a 49,115-Square-Foot Mixed-Use Retail Property in Woodridge, Illinois March 10, 2023

WOODRIDGE, ILLINOIS, March 10, 2023 - Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced today the sale of Main Street at Seven Bridges, a 49,115-square-foot mixed-use property located in Woodridge, Illinois, according to Dave Saverin, regional manager of the firm's St. Louis office. The asset sold for $9.5 million.



Alex Perez and Chris Garavaglia, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap's St. Louis office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. Steven Weinstock, Illinois Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.



Main Street at Seven Bridges is located at 6440 Main Street in Woodridge, Illinois. "Main Street at Seven Bridges is a unique mixed-use portfolio in an irreplaceable Chicagoland location," said Perez. "We had to navigate a loan defeasance as well as the recent economic headwinds and were grateful for the opportunity to complete this transaction for a repeat client."